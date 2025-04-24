ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Black Dog Tavern Founder Robert Douglas Dies at 93

Robert Douglas, who turned a small Martha’s Vineyard restaurant into a retail empire, has died at 93. In 1971, the Chicago native started what would become a household name across…

Tim Staskiewicz
The Black Dog Tavern

Photo: The Black Dog Tavern/Instagram

Robert Douglas, who turned a small Martha's Vineyard restaurant into a retail empire, has died at 93. In 1971, the Chicago native started what would become a household name across America.

The business got its catchy name from Douglas's beloved lab-boxer mix. That loyal dog's image became the symbol for a business reaching from Maine's shores down to Florida's beaches.

His connection to Martha's Vineyard began with summer visits to West Chop, where he eventually settled down. The modest tavern he opened grew into a retail success, putting the black dog logo on everything from shirts to mugs.

The move to retail wasn't in the original plan - it started when customers kept asking for souvenirs. This unexpected twist led to stores popping up all along the East Coast.

But Douglas wasn't just about business. As an experienced sailor, he brought sea history to life through the tall ship Shenandoah, which became a familiar sight around the island.

His ship did more than cruise around - it worked as a floating classroom. Local kids learned the ins and outs of sailing on this seafaring school.

Through real-world practice, students picked up crucial sailing skills. The ship became a place where island sailing traditions lived on through new generations.

Douglas managed to blend business success with his love of sailing perfectly. His influence touched both the business community and sailing world.

While the Black Dog brand grew across the country, Douglas's biggest mark was on island life itself, combining business smarts with deep sailing roots.

Martha's VineyardThe Black Dog
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
Shriners Circus logo on white background
UncategorizedWin Shriners Circus Tickets!HOT 96.9
irdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY
UncategorizedBirdman & Toni Braxton Secretly Married, Filed for Quick DivorceKayla Morgan
Top 5 Jobs That You Will Get Yelled At Most By Angry People
UncategorizedTop 5 Jobs That You Will Get Yelled At Most By Angry People
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect