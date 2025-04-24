Black Dog Tavern Founder Robert Douglas Dies at 93

Robert Douglas, who turned a small Martha's Vineyard restaurant into a retail empire, has died at 93. In 1971, the Chicago native started what would become a household name across America.

The business got its catchy name from Douglas's beloved lab-boxer mix. That loyal dog's image became the symbol for a business reaching from Maine's shores down to Florida's beaches.

His connection to Martha's Vineyard began with summer visits to West Chop, where he eventually settled down. The modest tavern he opened grew into a retail success, putting the black dog logo on everything from shirts to mugs.

The move to retail wasn't in the original plan - it started when customers kept asking for souvenirs. This unexpected twist led to stores popping up all along the East Coast.

But Douglas wasn't just about business. As an experienced sailor, he brought sea history to life through the tall ship Shenandoah, which became a familiar sight around the island.

His ship did more than cruise around - it worked as a floating classroom. Local kids learned the ins and outs of sailing on this seafaring school.

Through real-world practice, students picked up crucial sailing skills. The ship became a place where island sailing traditions lived on through new generations.

Douglas managed to blend business success with his love of sailing perfectly. His influence touched both the business community and sailing world.