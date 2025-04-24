ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kanye Says Lil Uzi Vert Is ‘Okay’ After Hospitalization

Looks like fans can breathe a little easier—Lil Uzi Vert is on the mend, according to none other than Kanye West. Earlier this week, things got a little scary when…

Kayla Morgan
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Looks like fans can breathe a little easier—Lil Uzi Vert is on the mend, according to none other than Kanye West.

Earlier this week, things got a little scary when Uzi was rushed to the hospital in New York City. TMZ reported that on Monday afternoon (April 21), paramedics were called to Lower Manhattan for a “sick person.” Uzi ended up staying in the hospital through the next day, but there weren’t many details about what was going on.

Then came an update straight from Ye himself on Wednesday (April 23). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kanye posted a screenshot of a text convo with producer Digital Nas, who had received messages from someone close to Uzi.

“UZI is okay,” Kanye wrote to his followers.

The texts in the screenshot added more context. One said, “They saying he’s dehydrated but I know there’s more to it,” and another followed with, “Vert’s cousin just confirmed that Uzi’s okay.”

Before the update, the original report said Uzi was seen being wheeled out of a luxury condo into an ambulance, with his girlfriend JT staying by his side through it all.

So for now, it sounds like Uzi is getting the care he needs—and fans are hoping he’s back to full strength soon.

Kanye WestLil Uzi Vert
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Hits New Milestone with 85 Weeks in Billboard 200 Top 10
MusicSZA’s ‘SOS’ Hits New Milestone with 85 Weeks in Billboard 200 Top 10Jennifer Eggleston
BigXthaPlug Gifts Jimmy Kimmel Custom Chain in Late-Night Debut
MusicBigXthaPlug Gifts Jimmy Kimmel Custom Chain in Late-Night DebutKayla Morgan
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish Lead 2025 AMAs Nominations
MusicKendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish Lead 2025 AMAs NominationsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect