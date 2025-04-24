Kanye Says Lil Uzi Vert Is ‘Okay’ After Hospitalization
Looks like fans can breathe a little easier—Lil Uzi Vert is on the mend, according to none other than Kanye West.
Earlier this week, things got a little scary when Uzi was rushed to the hospital in New York City. TMZ reported that on Monday afternoon (April 21), paramedics were called to Lower Manhattan for a “sick person.” Uzi ended up staying in the hospital through the next day, but there weren’t many details about what was going on.
Then came an update straight from Ye himself on Wednesday (April 23). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kanye posted a screenshot of a text convo with producer Digital Nas, who had received messages from someone close to Uzi.
“UZI is okay,” Kanye wrote to his followers.
The texts in the screenshot added more context. One said, “They saying he’s dehydrated but I know there’s more to it,” and another followed with, “Vert’s cousin just confirmed that Uzi’s okay.”
Before the update, the original report said Uzi was seen being wheeled out of a luxury condo into an ambulance, with his girlfriend JT staying by his side through it all.
So for now, it sounds like Uzi is getting the care he needs—and fans are hoping he’s back to full strength soon.