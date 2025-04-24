This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 24

April 24 is an important date in the Hip-Hop and R&B industry. We saw the birthdays of influential artists to the release of culture-defining music. One industry titan who celebrates their birthday on this date is the American R&B singer Kehlani, who was born in 1995. She has released four albums. Her second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't (2020), was widely regarded as her most successful work to date. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was ranked 32nd on Billboard's Best Albums of 2020 list.