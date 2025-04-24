This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 24
April 24 is an important date in the Hip-Hop and R&B industry. We saw the birthdays of influential artists to the release of culture-defining music. One industry titan who celebrates their birthday on this date is the American R&B singer Kehlani, who was born in 1995. She has released four albums. Her second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't (2020), was widely regarded as her most successful work to date. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was ranked 32nd on Billboard's Best Albums of 2020 list.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several genre-shaping albums and best-selling singles were released on this day, including:
- 1990: American Hip-Hop group X Clan released its debut album To the East, Blackwards. It reached No. 97 on Billboard's Top Pop Albums chart and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Top Black Albums chart.
- 2001: American rapper KRS-One released his fourth solo album, The Sneak Attack through Koch Records. The album charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 43 and topped Billboard's Independent Albums chart.
- 2012: American rapper Prozak dropped his second album, Paranormal, through Strange Music. The album debuted at No. 90 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2020: Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his 14th solo mixtape, 38 Baby 2It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Many important cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B occurred on this day:
- 1979: R&B and Soul legend Ray Charles' 1960 hit "Georgia on My Mind" became the official state song of Georgia. While the song was written and recorded by Hoagy Carmichael in 1930, it was Charles' 1960 recording that became a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.
- 2021: Rapper Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir performed at the rap icon DMX's celebration of lifeservice at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Industry figures in attendance at the private memorial included Nas, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Lil Kim.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has heralded various challenges and upheavals in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2001: American singer Al Hibbler died at the age of 85. While he predominantly collaborated with jazz artists, he's widely regarded as a bridge between R&B and traditional pop music.
- 2016: American R&B and Soul singer Billy Paul died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81. He was best known for the 1972 single "Me and Mrs. Jones," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy award for Best R&B Vocal Performance at the 15th Annual Grammy Awards.
April 24 is a memorable date for Hip-Hop and R&B fans globally. This day has been the backdrop to many important moments in the industry, ranging from groundbreaking music releases to the passing of pioneering figures.