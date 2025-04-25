College of the Holy Cross Participates in Worcester Book Drive
The College of the Holy Cross recently partnered with the Colleges of Worcester Consortium for the annual “Give A Book” drive. This book drive’s primary goal is to collect books…
The College of the Holy Cross recently partnered with the Colleges of Worcester Consortium for the annual “Give A Book” drive.
This book drive's primary goal is to collect books at the kindergarten to eighth-grade reading levels to donate to Worcester Public Schools. Worcester schools will distribute the books to kids who don't have access to reading material over the summer.
Members of the college community were invited to participate in this year's book drive and donation campaign. The annual book drive is conducted through the “Worcester: The City that Reads” committee.