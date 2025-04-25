‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Filmed in Worcester to Premiere May 4

The Season 2 premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is one that fans of the zombie apocalypse phenomenon won't want to miss, especially if they're familiar with Worcester.

The city of Worcester starred as the backdrop for the series' second season, featuring familiar landmarks such as Norwich Street in Downtown Worcester, the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and @TheCommon, the building formerly known as the Midtown Mall.

Downtown Worcester took on the appearance of a postapocalyptic Upper Manhattan, complete with a subway and pizza shop, Joey B's New York Style Pizzeria, which was housed at the Whiskey Lounge.

Filming for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" began last May. At that time, Worcester was blowing up social media when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was spotted carrying Lucille, his barbed-wire-encrusted Louisville Slugger, on Norwich Street and Main Street.

Morgan was also spotted walking through the front door of the Morgan Mansion, named after Paul B. Morgan, president of Morgan Construction Co. and Heald Machine Co. According to a Worcester Telegram & Gazette report, Morgan posed for selfies and signed bats and baseballs for fans during production downtime and production breakdown at the end of the day.