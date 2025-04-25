Trey Songz Returns with ‘Gimme a Chance’

ContestsEvents
Trey Songz is back in the spotlight with his bold indie single, “Gimme a Chance.”

Trey Songz is back in the spotlight with his bold indie single, “Gimme a Chance,” which dropped on Friday (April 25). Leading up to its release, TMZ reported that the song would dive into his public controversies, exploring themes of “redemption and reconciliation — not just romantically, but in the broader sense.”

However, one thing notably missing from the track? An apology. Instead, Trey’s lyrics come with some serious attitude: “I got knives in my back / But it's time, b****, I'm back... Just tell me that you tryna make it work / Cause I wanna make it right with you.”

Despite the lack of a direct apology, fans on Instagram couldn’t care less. One excited fan wrote, “Trigga is back!” while another got more philosophical: “Trey, with his sexy voice, is unequivocally clear in this song, that he's unbothered by forces targeting him for failure. This man... like a Phoenix, rises to greatness, still!”

Last month, 8 News Now reported that Trey Songz is set to testify in his defense at a civil trial. The case involves Tyrelle Dunn, who claims that Songz and his security guards beat him after Dunn tried to help his wife, who said she was being held against her will at The Cosmopolitan on Nov. 28, 2021. Clark County District Court Judge Jacob Reynolds has scheduled a jury trial for March 16, 2026.

Things took a turn when Reynolds issued an $11.2 million default judgment against Songz, including nearly $28,000 for medical expenses, $5 million for pain and suffering, $5 million in punitive damages, and $1.2 million for prejudgment interest on Oct. 10. However, the judgment was dismissed on Jan. 16 after Trey claimed he had no knowledge of the lawsuit, despite a reporter reaching out to his attorney, who said he had represented the singer over a year ago, and despite prior news coverage of the case.

