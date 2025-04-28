Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Shuts Down Interview Questions About Relationship

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 08: North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

When a CBS interview about Bill Belichick's new book started going off track, Jordon Hudson wasn't having it. The 24-year-old quickly shut things down when questions started getting personal about her relationship with the former NFL coach.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson said in the background of the interview. She's now managing the former coach's media appearances.

When people brought up chatter about their forty-year age gap, Belichick brushed it off. "Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what's right," he said.

They met by chance on a flight from Massachusetts to Florida. A conversation about deductive logic clicked between them. Hudson, who attended Bridgewater State University, swapped numbers with the 73-year-old that day.

They were first seen together at the NFL Honors before Super Bowl 59. Snoop Dogg and other celebrities at the event couldn't help but joke about their age difference.

After breaking up with Linda Holliday in 2022, Belichick hit it off with Hudson. They've been together for two years now.

As the CBS interview drifted away from its intended focus - Belichick's book "The Art of Winning" - Hudson stepped in. She steered the conversation back to the book.