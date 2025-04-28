Cisco Brewers Open New Beer Garden Near Fenway Park

Nantucket-based Cisco Brewers has brought a new beer garden experience to Boston's Fenway Park neighborhood.

Cisco Brewers Fenway, at 1301 Boylston St., opened during the April 19-20 weekend with an outdoor beer garden, indoor and outdoor patio for dining, and live entertainment. The new Fenway location is the brewery's first location to operate year-round off Nantucket.

Located only a few steps from Fenway Park, the new Cisco Brewers property has a full-service indoor dining room that includes a raw bar and a made-from-scratch kitchen serving entrees prepared by Jamie Strobino of ServedWell Hospitality. The Fenway location will offer a diverse lineup of live entertainment featuring the talents of local artists.

The Fenway Park location will also have a pickup window for those who want to take their food and drink to go.

Cisco Brewers — named after Cisco Beach, only a stone's throw from its Nantucket flagship location — operates several seasonal outdoor beer gardens in New Bedford and Boston's Seaport district.

“We couldn't be more excited to bring another Cisco experience to Boston, this time right in the heart of Fenway,” said Jay Harman, owner of Cisco Brewers, in a statement shared with Boston.com. “This marks our third location off-island, and Fenway just feels like the perfect vibe for us. We're bringing the island spirit to the city in a whole new way, and we can't wait to welcome everyone in.”