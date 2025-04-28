Fan Kicked Out After Mocking Red Sox Jarren Duran’s Mental Health

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 27: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates hitting a single during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 27, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Security threw out a fan at Progressive Field during Saturday's Boston-Cleveland game for making nasty comments about outfielder Jarren Duran's past suicide attempt. The incident put a damper on what turned out to be a great day for the player.

While Duran dominated with four hits in Boston's 13-3 win, the heckler went after him with insults about personal struggles he'd openly shared in a Netflix show. Stadium workers quickly jumped in, kicking out the troublemaker after the verbal attacks.

Cleveland's front office immediately put out a statement saying they were deeply sorry and began discussions with MLB about what to do next. Their security team had moved quickly to kick out the disruptive fan.

Brushing off the ugly moment, Duran stayed locked in on the game. His solid showing wrapped up an amazing series where he hit .467 and brought in three runs.

"The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox," which dropped April 8 on Netflix, spends its fourth episode looking at Duran's mental health journey. The show gives viewers a raw look at his struggles through 2021-2022 while bouncing between the majors and minors.

Before finding his footing in the big leagues, Duran dealt with huge pressure as one of baseball's hottest prospects. His journey included lots of back-and-forth trips from Boston to the minors.

Both stadium staff and teammates stood up for the outfielder during the ugly incident. The timing hit especially hard - just weeks after Duran first opened up about his mental health battles in the documentary.