Kendrick Lamar Becomes Chanel Eyewear Ambassador

Chanel selected Kendrick Lamar to represent its Spring-Summer 2025 eyewear collection on April 22. This is the first time a hip-hop artist has taken the lead for the French fashion house's eyewear division. On Instagram, Chanel showcased photos of the artist. The popular brand said, "Musician and House ambassador Kendrick Lamar shares his own take on the allure of CHANEL."

Lamar expressed admiration for Chanel's timeless legacy. Although the brand doesn't make men's clothing, their eyewear offers a unique chance for collaboration.

Karim Sadli photographed the new eyewear, promoting iconic frames and creative styles. The photos showcase Lamar with Lupita Nyong'o, Margaret Qualley, and Nana Komatsu. Each ambassador highlights the role of eyewear as a vital part of their identity. Nana Komatsu discusses how the brand's concept of 'paradox' blends contrasting elements, and Margaret Qualley emphasizes the allure and mystery that glasses can provide.

Lamar's new partnership builds on his past work with Chanel. He and Dave Free designed the set for Chanel's haute couture show in January 2024. They also created a short film called The Button.

During a week-long trip to Paris, Lamar explored the brand's craftsmanship and history. "Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don't make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses," said the rapper to Fact Magazine.

His GNX album hit 1 million U.S. sales first among rap releases in 2025, and his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," went viral. Other achievements include five Grammy wins and a Superbowl halftime show performance.