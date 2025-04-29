Bertucci’s Closes Five Massachusetts Restaurants Following Third Bankruptcy Filing

The restaurant chain Bertucci's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida court this April, closing down locations in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover, Norwood, and Plymouth. A Warwick location in Rhode Island also shut down.

Court papers show the chain's assets and debts each fall between $10 million and $50 million. However, customers can still visit ten locations that remain open throughout Massachusetts, including restaurants in Chelmsford, Chestnut Hill, and Framingham.

This is the company's third bankruptcy, following previous filings in 2018 and 2022. Currently, only 15 restaurants remain open across six states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

Observant customers noticed four Massachusetts locations disappearing from the company's website over two days in late April. People calling these now-closed restaurants hear recorded messages thanking them for their past business.

Starting in Davis Square, Somerville in 1981, the chain saw several locations - Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlborough, and North Attleboro - close down during the COVID-19 pandemic.