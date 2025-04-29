Boston Children’s Nurses Use New VR Platform for Pediatric Patient Training

A new virtual reality (VR) simulation program launched at Boston Children's Hospital is giving nurses a new training platform to help care for young patients with neurological disorders.

The staff behind the technology say it will help the hospital's team better respond to children who may be nervous about coming to the hospital. Ubisim, the new VR interface, allows nurses to practice helping patients before they encounter a child in person.

“There are so many features that we can customize these scenarios to reflect,” said Debbie Loop, a nurse educator for Ubisim, in an interview with 7 News Boston.

For neurodivergent children, a trip to the hospital can be a frightening experience with loud noises, prolonged waits, and unfamiliar people. According to new figures released by the CDC, one in 31 children is diagnosed with autism by age 8.

“Because of these numbers, nurses must be competent and confident in assessing and caring for children across the autism spectrum,” Loop added.