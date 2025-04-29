Brockton Rox Ink Deal with Coca-Cola for Beverages at Campanelli Stadium

The Brockton Rox have announced a five-year partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, making Coca-Cola the exclusive beverage provider at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton.

As part of the deal, Coca-Cola will offer its products exclusively at every Brockton Rox home game and event beginning with the Opening Day of the team's 2025 season on May 16.

“We're thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast as a cornerstone partner in the return of the Brockton Rox,” said Rox President Shawn Reilly in a statement shared with The Enterprise. “Their commitment to the Red Sox and now to the Rox signals a belief in our mission to bring high-quality, community-focused professional baseball back to Brockton.”

The Coca-Cola partnership also includes a collaboration with the Rox Community Fund to support Brockton-area nonprofits and youth organizations.