MBTA Plans Multiple Train Line Shutdowns for May Repairs

This spring, the MBTA will briefly close parts of its train system for needed repairs. The shutdowns will impact three subway lines and one commuter route.

The Red Line goes first. Trains won't run between Ashmont and JFK/UMass on April 29-30. A few days later, service stops between Braintree and JFK/UMass on May 3-4. The Green Line's Boston College branch closes May 2-4 for track repairs.

Orange Line riders face the longest disruption. A nine-day shutdown between North Station and Oak Grove begins May 9, allowing teams to finish crucial bridge work. This continues the work from last year's full Orange Line renovation.

Weekend closures will also hit suburban riders. The Framingham/Worcester Line shuts down east of Framingham two times: May 30 to June 1 and June 20-22. Installing new tracks should make trips to Boston faster.

By packing work into shorter timeframes, the T hopes to finish repairs that would normally take months of nighttime work. The goal? Fixing old equipment that keeps failing.

Shuttle buses will run for free during all closures. Past shuttle service has gotten mixed feedback - some riders like the coverage while others complain about delays.

On the Green Line, crews will fix signal problems and track issues that keep causing delays. Red Line work focuses on fixing equipment that's been breaking down for ten years. Bridge repairs continue safety improvements that started in 2024.

The T chose May for these fixes to bother fewer riders. Still, many people will need to change their daily travel plans. Officials say the temporary hassle will mean better service later.