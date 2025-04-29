Win Your Way Into The Pit At Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is taking over Gillette Stadium on May 12th with special guest SZA and HOT 96.9 wants to put you right in the PIT for all the action.

Starting Wednesday morning, Listen to Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa, and Leroy in the Morning in the 7am and 9am hour. When you hear the special cue to call, start dialing 833-973-0969 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Every lucky winner will qualify for the grand prize, a ticket upgrade to party in the PIT at Gillette Stadium for Kendrick!