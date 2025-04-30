Ayra Starr and Wizkid Drop New Single ‘Gimme Dat’

Last week, Nigerian stars Ayra Starr and Wizkid released "Gimme Dat." The track marks their second musical pairing.

She teased the collaboration a week earlier in an Instagram video of her vibing out to the tropical-tinged dancefloor filler while watching the sunset before the song cuts to Wizkid singing, 'God da–.'"

After dropping "All The Love" in February, Starr returns with this fresh track. Meanwhile, Wizkid breaks his silence since his sixth album Morayo hit streams last November.

Beat-makers VybeO and Mikabeatz built the song on a sample from Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige's "911."

Their first joint effort, "2 Sugar," appeared on Wizkid's 2022 release "More Love, Less Ego." The track earned a spot among nominees for Best Afrobeats at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

These powerhouses shine with Grammy recognition. While Starr got a nod for "Rush," Wizkid clinched his fifth nomination alongside Asake for "MMS" in Best African Music Performance.

Making waves, she became Nigeria's first female artist to snag a RIAA Latin Diamond award. The honor came for her smash hit "Santa" with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro in 2024.