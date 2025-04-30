Luke’s Lobster to Open for Second Season in Provincetown

Known for its Maine-style lobster rolls and seafood offerings, Luke's Lobster has announced it is reopening on Provincetown's MacMillan Pier for a second season.

In year two, Luke's Lobster will offer a full bar program with a cocktail menu that complements its fresh seafood specialties. This year, a live lobster tank with locally sourced lobster is a new offering.

According to a Patch of Barnstable-Hyannis report, the Provincetown menu will feature fried haddock bites, steamed mussels, crab and shrimp rolls, and a steamed lobster dinner in addition to its signature Maine-style lobster rolls. All items will be available for dining in or takeout.

Luke's new cocktail menu will include drinks such as the Cape Cod Mule, The Surf Club, and the Pier Side Pick-Me-Up, along with local beers from Dorchester Brewing Co and Provincetown Brewing Co. Luke's will donate $1 from every Lemon of Pink cocktail to the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod throughout the season.

Luke's plans to host specials for Pride Month, Bear Week, Family Week, and additional commemorations to mark the occasion of its first full spring and summer on the Cape.