Rapper Young Thug Takes Plea Deal in Georgia’s Longest Trial, Set for Music Comeback

After two years in jail without bail, Young Thug struck a deal with prosecutors on six gang and racketeering charges. The case, which set records as Georgia's longest criminal trial, ended with the artist maintaining he did nothing wrong despite his guilty plea.

In a recent interview with GQ, Young Thug said, "Just pleading to something you know that you didn't do is crazy. But you get a chance to keep fighting. [You can] worry about the jury's fate, or you [can] just go ahead now and go home." In the same interview, he called his time in jail a divine lesson: "I think I'm too big for jail. But I think I'm not too big for God."

The rapper was indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in May 2022. State officials tried to paint his Young Stoner Life (YSL) record label as a criminal gang. In a move that sparked fierce debate about free speech, they used his music as proof in court. During the trial, many other defendants accepted plea deals or were acquitted.

During his 730 long days in jail, young guards hummed the Grammy winner's hits while he thought about his kids and family waiting at home. According to NME, the artist told the court: "To really everybody that has got something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry.”

Now free, he's changing his musical direction. His new focus is on making music that sets a better example and avoids themes related to gang life.