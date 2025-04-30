Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 2-May 4

Boston is buzzing with outdoor markets, local art, and live performances this weekend. The SoWa Open Market opens its season with various vendors and food trucks. Somerville Open Studios invites the public into the creative spaces of hundreds of local artists. The Greenway Food Truck Festival returns with global bites, music, and family activities. From artisan shopping to neighborhood art tours and food-focused events, there's plenty to explore across the city.

SoWa Open Market

What: SoWa Open Market

SoWa Open Market When: Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (recurring on Sundays through Oct. 26, 2025)

Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (recurring on Sundays through Oct. 26, 2025) Where: 500 Harrison Ave., Boston

500 Harrison Ave., Boston Cost: Free

The SoWa Open Market, one of Boston's largest and most beloved open-air farmer and artist markets, kicks off its season on May 4. The market, featuring over 100 local vendors, combines a vibrant mix of artisans, farmers, food trucks, and live entertainment in a dynamic community setting. Amid SoWa's historic warehouses and artist studios, visitors can explore handcrafted goods, fresh produce, and gourmet treats while enjoying patio seating, shaded benches, and breezeway seating. With on-site restrooms and a welcoming atmosphere, it's a great place to support local businesses and experience the creative spirit of the South End.

Somerville Open Studios

What: Somerville Open Studios

Somerville Open Studios When: Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. Where: City Wide (artists' studios and homes), Somerville, Massachusetts

City Wide (artists' studios and homes), Somerville, Massachusetts Cost: Free

Somerville Open Studios is an annual event where nearly 400 local artists open their workspaces to the public, offering a unique opportunity to explore and purchase diverse artwork. Visitors can engage directly with creators across various media, including painting, sculpture, and photography. The event fosters a strong sense of community, allowing art enthusiasts to connect with artists in their studios, homes, and special exhibition spaces throughout Somerville. Exhibitions such as "Visions of Somerville" enrich the experience by showcasing themed local art collections.

The Greenway Food Truck Festival

What: The Greenway Food Truck Festival

The Greenway Food Truck Festival When: Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: High Street and Atlantic Avenue, Boston

High Street and Atlantic Avenue, Boston Cost: Free admission — food trucks will have items for purchase

The Greenway Food Truck Festival returns to downtown Boston for a day of food, fun, and local flavor. With 20 food trucks serving global cuisines and sweet treats, music by DJ CarlitosWave, lawn games, and crafts, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The festival also marks the season opening of the Greenway Artisan Market. It offers access to the Trillium Beer Garden, the Rings Fountain, and the Greenway Carousel for a full day of festive, family-friendly activities.

Other Events

Greater Boston offers a range of entertainment options for fans of live music and comedy this weekend. From intimate performances to high-energy shows, there are numerous ways to enjoy a night out: