A newly unearthed audio clip proves Eminem didn't use any racial slurs when he faced off against Rhymefest at Cincinnati's Scribble Jam in 1998. Back in the 90s, Scribble Jam was the premier showcase for raw talent. MCs, turntablists, and b-boys gathered to test their skills against the best in the game.

D12's Kuniva released a tape from the event, putting an end to swirling rumors about the event and exonerating Eminem. The crystal-clear recording captures Eminem's actual words: "I'll let my razor split you 'til they have to staple stitch you/ And everybody in this fucking place will miss you/ If you try to turn my facial issue into a racial issue." This stands in stark contrast to Rhymefest's recent claims that Eminem was the first person to call him the N-word.

The truth surfaced after Rhymefest spoke about their clash. His comments sparked heated discussions about what went down that day in Cincinnati, and this audio evidence cuts through years of speculation.

Neither artist has commented on the tape's release. Yet this recording is definitive proof of the real events from that competitive face-off. This situation underscores how social media can lead to misunderstandings and emphasizes the importance of direct evidence.