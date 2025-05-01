Belichick Says CBS Interview Was Cut to Show Different Story

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 14: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 14, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick says CBS edited his recent Sunday Morning interview, cutting a 35-minute talk about his book down to just eight minutes. The piece that aired April 27 stirred up drama.

Speaking through UNC, where he now coaches, Belichick slammed CBS for creating a "false narrative" about his relationship with Jordon Hudson. The network fired back - nothing was off-limits, something his publisher later backed up.

In one clip that went viral, Hudson shut down Tony Dokoupil when asked about their first meeting. TMZ later said several heated exchanges happened when cameras weren't rolling.

After media covered "The Art of Winning," Hudson, 24, posted an angry email from the coach on social media. She's staying silent until she hears his take first.

They first met during a February 2021 flight. The then-Patriots coach noticed a Harvard logic textbook Hudson was reading, getting his attention, as told in The Ringer.

That day, Belichick made his mark - signing her book with numbers matching his Super Bowl wins. They stayed friends until things turned romantic in 2023.

Before Hudson, the coach was with Linda Holliday for 16 years. Sources told The Ringer the relationship just naturally ended.

Word got out last December that they were still together, even after he moved to UNC Chapel Hill. The media keeps talking about their huge 49-year age gap.