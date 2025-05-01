Miramax Plans TV Adaptation for ‘The Holdovers,’ Originally Filmed in Fairhaven and New Bedford

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 24: Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Rainn Wilson attend “The Holdovers” SAG Awards Screening + Q&A + Reception at Pacific Design Center on January 24, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Focus Features)

Miramax has plans to adapt "The Holdovers" into a TV series. Variety reported that the 2023 Oscar-winning comedy and drama is in its early stages of development for television.

Scenes for the film were shot at various locations around Massachusetts, including Fairhaven High School in Fairhaven and the James Arnold Mansion in New Bedford.

Pamela Jayne Morgan, a Fall River native, played a role in the film as a waitress who denies serving the restaurant's cherry jubilee because alcohol is one of the ingredients in the dessert, and an underage child is present at a table.

"I would be thrilled to see this turned into a series because the overall storyline relative to Paul Giamatti's character taking Dominic Sessa under his wing is a heartwarming story," Morgan said in an interview with South Coast Today.

Set in 1970 at a New England prep school, Giamatti stars as Paul Hunham, a curmudgeonly Ancient Civilizations teacher whom students hate and teachers despise. Paul is forced to stay behind with students who won't be returning home for the holidays. Together, the students attempt to make the best of their holiday in the empty school building.

Although few details about the project were available as of April 30, Variety reported that Miramax head Jonathan Glickman would like the film's original director, Alexander Payne, to return for the TV adaptation project. Glickman believed strongly in supporting the “connective tissue with the original property” to create a close-to-authentic TV adaptation.

According to South Coast Today, Da'Vine Joy Randolph received the Best Actress In a Supporting Role Academy Award for "The Holdovers" in 2023. The production was also nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Original Screenplay. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime called the production "Alexander Payne's warmest film yet."