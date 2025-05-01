Quavo Makes Acting Debut at Cannes with Action Film ‘Takeover’
Get ready for fast cars, high-stakes action, and a rapper stepping into the spotlight. According to Variety, global sales agency 13 Films has joined the action thriller Takeover, starring rapper…
Get ready for fast cars, high-stakes action, and a rapper stepping into the spotlight.
According to Variety, global sales agency 13 Films has joined the action thriller Takeover, starring rapper Quavo and actor Billy Zane. The film will be shown to buyers for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival.
Takeover is directed by Greg Jonkajtys, known for leading Netflix’s The Liberator and working as a visual effects artist on major films like Pan’s Labyrinth and Avengers: Infinity War. His short film Arka was once in competition at Cannes, showing his range behind the camera.
The story centers on Guy Miller (Quavo), a man on parole trying to start fresh. But just as he’s beginning to rebuild his life, he’s pulled back into Atlanta’s dangerous street racing scene. To stay alive, he’s forced to work with international heist mastermind Gamal Akopyan (Zane) to pull off a risky diamond robbery, according to the report.
The cast also includes Serayah (Empire), LaMonica Garrett (1883, Lioness), and Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent 7, 1883). The screenplay was written by action pros Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) and Brandon Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter), promising plenty of suspense and energy.
With a mix of street racing, crime drama, and big names behind the scenes, Takeover is aiming to make a strong first impression.