Quavo Makes Acting Debut at Cannes with Action Film ‘Takeover’

Get ready for fast cars, high-stakes action, and a rapper stepping into the spotlight. According to Variety, global sales agency 13 Films has joined the action thriller Takeover, starring rapper…

Kayla Morgan
42nd Annual McDonald's All American Gamesin jean jacket and sunglasses with mic in his hand
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)

Get ready for fast cars, high-stakes action, and a rapper stepping into the spotlight.

According to Variety, global sales agency 13 Films has joined the action thriller Takeover, starring rapper Quavo and actor Billy Zane. The film will be shown to buyers for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival.

Takeover is directed by Greg Jonkajtys, known for leading Netflix’s The Liberator and working as a visual effects artist on major films like Pan’s Labyrinth and Avengers: Infinity War. His short film Arka was once in competition at Cannes, showing his range behind the camera.

The story centers on Guy Miller (Quavo), a man on parole trying to start fresh. But just as he’s beginning to rebuild his life, he’s pulled back into Atlanta’s dangerous street racing scene. To stay alive, he’s forced to work with international heist mastermind Gamal Akopyan (Zane) to pull off a risky diamond robbery, according to the report.

The cast also includes Serayah (Empire), LaMonica Garrett (1883, Lioness), and Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent 7, 1883). The screenplay was written by action pros Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) and Brandon Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter), promising plenty of suspense and energy.

With a mix of street racing, crime drama, and big names behind the scenes, Takeover is aiming to make a strong first impression.

Cannes Film FestivalQuavo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
