Quavo Drops Posthumous Takeoff Track ‘Dope Boy Phone’
Takeoff’s influence on Migos’ sound remains undeniable — and even after his death in 2022, his voice continues to echo through the music he left behind. Quavo released “Dope Boy Phone,” a previously unreleased track featuring Takeoff, giving fans a new moment with the duo’s familiar chemistry.
The song arrived as part of Quavo’s recent run of solo singles. In a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, he revealed he’s holding onto around 1,000 unreleased tracks featuring Takeoff, stored across eight phones. “Dope Boy Phone” may not be a career-defining Migos anthem, but it captures the energy, timing, and ad-libs that helped define their sound.
Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in November 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston. By then, Migos had reportedly split. Since his death, Quavo and Offset have reunited several times to honor him — through funeral tributes, birthday celebrations, and a joint performance at the 2023 BET Awards. Takeoff’s first posthumous verse appeared on a Metro Boomin track in December 2022.
