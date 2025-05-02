ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Quavo Drops Posthumous Takeoff Track ‘Dope Boy Phone’

Takeoff’s influence on Migos’ sound remains undeniable — and even after his death in 2022, his voice continues to echo through the music he left behind. Quavo released “Dope Boy…

Kayla Morgan
Recording artists Quavo and Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Takeoff’s influence on Migos’ sound remains undeniable — and even after his death in 2022, his voice continues to echo through the music he left behind. Quavo released “Dope Boy Phone,” a previously unreleased track featuring Takeoff, giving fans a new moment with the duo’s familiar chemistry.

The song arrived as part of Quavo’s recent run of solo singles. In a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, he revealed he’s holding onto around 1,000 unreleased tracks featuring Takeoff, stored across eight phones. “Dope Boy Phone” may not be a career-defining Migos anthem, but it captures the energy, timing, and ad-libs that helped define their sound.

Quavo released a posthumous track with his nephew and former bandmate Takeoff. “Dope Boy Phone” is one of what Quavo told Rolling Stone was around 1000 unreleased songs with Takeoff’s voice on them. “I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now,” he said. “Something about Take’s verses right now is just like so ahead of his time. Every time, it’s like he just did it.” This track is likely to appear on Quavo’s upcoming album, alongside another song with Lil Baby.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in November 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston. By then, Migos had reportedly split. Since his death, Quavo and Offset have reunited several times to honor him — through funeral tributes, birthday celebrations, and a joint performance at the 2023 BET Awards. Takeoff’s first posthumous verse appeared on a Metro Boomin track in December 2022.

Take a listen to “Dope Boy Phone” here.

MigosQuavoTakeoff
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
New BigXthaPlug Song Featuring Bailey Zimmerman Soars to Billboard Top 5
MusicNew BigXthaPlug Song Featuring Bailey Zimmerman Soars to Billboard Top 5Laura Adkins
Cash Money Records Made $2 Billion From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne
MusicCash Money Records Made $2 Billion From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil WayneLaura Adkins
Kid Cudi Teases ‘NEVERLAND’: New Era Begins May 9
MusicKid Cudi Teases ‘NEVERLAND’: New Era Begins May 9Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect