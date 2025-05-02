Second Annual Boston Asian Restaurant Week Showcases 90 Establishments

Experience a taste of Asian cuisine during the second annual Boston Asian Restaurant Week. More than 90 restaurants in the Boston area will participate in this year's event, which runs from Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 11.

During Boston Asian Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer Restaurant Week-exclusive discounts and dishes for customers. The event overlaps with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

NewsCenter 5 caught up with owners Ashley Su and Solim Ting of JiangNan restaurant on Tremont Street, one of the participating restaurants. The Tings began in Boston with a small food stall, but they now operate three establishments in the city.

Some of the participating restaurants in Boston Asian Restaurant Week include the following:

Banh Mi Cafe

Experience the dynamic flavors of Vietnamese cuisine at this family-owned restaurant featuring Vietnamese sandwiches and bubble tea. The restaurant will offer 15% off full orders. | 102 Main St., Watertown

China Pearl Boston

China Pearl Boston offers a delicious dim sum menu that features various pork and shrimp dumplings, vegetable dishes that include crispy tofu with a soy dipping sauce, and lo mein noodles with beef, chicken, or pork. China Pearl will offer new specialty dishes, mango pomelo and a coconut sago dessert, during Boston Asian Restaurant Week. | 9 Tyler St., Boston

Kyo Matcha

Enjoy some matcha tea and matcha-based desserts from Kyo Matcha. This international chain with a Boston presence builds on the Japanese tea culture tradition of matcha with exquisite brews and bites. Don't miss the $15.99 combo deal: peach oolong crepe layer cake and a mango matcha latte, sakura cheese mousse with a strawberry matcha latte, and a matcha brulee cream slush with your ice cream of choice. | 1010 Beacon St., Brookline

Sakabayashi Sushi Tavern