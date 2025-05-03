This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 3

May 3 has witnessed numerous pivotal events that continue to influence these genres today. One industry figure commemorating their birthday on this day is American rapper and singer Desiigner, who was born in 1997. He shot to the limelight in 2015 with his debut hit single “Panda,” which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 and topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of many iconic hip-hop and R&B albums:

2011: American Hip-Hop group the Beastie Boys released their eighth and final album, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart.

2019: American rapper PnB Rock released his second album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, through Atlantic Records. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2019: American rap icon Styles P dropped his 11th solo album, S.P. The GOAT: Ghost of All Time. While the album didn't chart on the Billboard 200, it was well received by critics and fans, garnering praise for its lyrical content and production.

Cultural Milestones

May 3 has hosted many significant cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

1997: Rap legend Notorious B.I.G. solidified his legacy in Hip-Hop history when the single “Hypnotize” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement made the late rapper the fifth artist to have a posthumous No. 1 hit song on the chart.

2019: Influential American rapper Cardi B treated thousands of fans to an electrifying performance at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. During the 45-minute set, the singer performed 18 songs, mostly from her Invasion of Privacy album.

2024: American rapper Kendrick released the diss track "6:16 in LA" on Instagram as part of his ongoing feud with Canadian rapper Drake. The latter responded the same day, releasing his diss track titled "Family Matters," through OVO Music and Republic Records. This prompted Lamar's release of "Meet the Grahams" via Interscope.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day is associated with controversial events and tragic moments in hip-hop and R&B:

2007: American rapper Busta Rhymes was arrested in New York for driving while drunk. The incident marked the GRAMMY-nominated star's fourth arrest in 10 months. At the time, he was slated to go on separate trials for assaulting his driver and another man who allegedly spat on his car.

2021: American rapper Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison for burning his government-issued ankle monitor. The Gucci Mane-affiliated rapper, who was already on probation for a burglary charge, evaded the authorities for three months before being arrested in Memphis.