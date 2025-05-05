ContestsEvents
How Former Diddy Boy Band B5 Missed Out on Disney Deal

Kayla Morgan
B5 attends the front row for Liu Yong x Rishikensh during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Liu Yong x Rishikensh

In a recent interview with Hip-Hop Wired, R&B group B5 shared a surprising story about a big opportunity they missed out on—one that could have changed everything for their careers.

Back when B5 was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, Disney apparently was very interested in working with them. The entertainment giant had plans for a full TV show and even wanted to sign the group to Hollywood Records. Everything seemed lined up—until business got in the way.

“Disney had a show idea for us,” the group said. “But Bad Boy kind of shut it down. Disney wanted to sign us to Hollywood Records because we were doing so much with them. But Puff wanted a certain amount of dollars. That’s a big check.”

Because Diddy wanted more money than Disney was willing to pay, the deal didn’t go through. Instead, Disney took the concept and handed it off to another up-and-coming group at the time—the Jonas Brothers.

What happened next is well known. The Jonas Brothers took the opportunity, launched a hit show, and went on to become global stars. Meanwhile, B5 was left to imagine what could have been.

The story is a reminder of how behind-the-scenes business decisions can shape the path of an artist’s career. B5 had the talent, the fanbase, and the momentum. But when the financial side didn’t match up, the door closed.

One decision changed the course of the two groups’ futures. B5 missed out—and the Jonas Brothers took off.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

Still, B5 hasn’t disappeared. The group continues to work together, releasing new music like their EP Stay, and performing at shows in places like New York City and the DMV. Members have also been pursuing solo projects, proving they’re still passionate and active in the music world.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
