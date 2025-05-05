More Boston Restaurants Seek Business Opportunities by Requesting Liquor Licenses

The Boston Licensing Board heard from business owners of several restaurants and other food establishments requesting ZIP code-specific liquor licenses and applicants for traditional liquor licenses.

The new licenses originate from a total of 225 that Massachusetts agreed in 2024 to let Boston distribute. Most of these licenses are "restricted" to restaurants in 13 specific ZIP codes as well as Brighton's Oak Square and community facilities. These licenses have to be returned to the city if the restaurants or facilities close. However, 12 are "unrestricted" licenses that can be used anywhere in Boston, as collateral for loans, or resold for whatever the market will fetch for them.

According to a Universal Hub report, the licensing board will hold hearings on applications filed by the end of May and determine the recipients of the licenses. Although the board awarded the first group of restricted licenses in February, it didn't award any of the unrestricted licenses in an effort to entice applicants from areas outside the North End and the Seaport.

Universal Hub reported that the following businesses recently attended hearings for the liquor licenses: