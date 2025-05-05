Somerville Cafe Named Best Spot for Brunch in Mass.

A Boston-area cafe recently received top honors for being the best brunch spot in Massachusetts.

Users of the popular crowd-sourced business review app Yelp rated 3 Little Figs in Somerville as the best brunch spot in the state. According to its methodology, Yelp identified businesses in the breakfast and brunch categories by state and ranked them based on the volume and ratings of reviews provided by Yelp Elite Squad members for each establishment.

The cafe, located a short distance from Davis Square and Magoun Square, prepares most of its food by hand, including cakes, cookies, muffins, and scones. It also serves breakfast sandwiches and other brunch specialty items, including chia pudding and spinach pie. Drinks include gourmet coffee, shakes, smoothies, and teas.

“My favorite coffee shop in the neighborhood!” said Yelp reviewer Gina P. of Somerville. “Great people, ambiance, and food. They have a completely separate door for picking up online orders, so you don't have to wait in line (and there's usually a line out the door).”

According to the cafe's website, owner Katie Rooney launched 3 Little Figs in October 2011 after she was laid off from a career in broadcast production. “After a couple years testing recipes and baking for dozens of farmers markets, and supplying local cafes with her baked goods, Katie was ready for a cafe of her own,” a statement on the website notes.

Katie's husband Andy joined her in the business, trading “late nights touring in the music industry for early mornings behind the espresso machine.”