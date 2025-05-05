TooHot to Spice Up Harvard Square in Cambridge with Sichuan Cuisine

A Sichuan-influenced restaurant from the owners of Brookline's Noah Kitchen is preparing to open in Harvard Square.

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog reported on Wednesday, April 30, that TooHot will occupy a space at 18 Eliot St. in Cambridge.

Co-owner Noah Jiang, who will operate the restaurant along with his wife Han Wang, told What Now Boston they're aiming for a June 2025 opening. The restaurant may offer takeout service sooner.

Established in 2020, Noah's Kitchen is known for its Sichuan-inspired dishes, such as handmade dumplings, cumin lamb, spicy popcorn chicken, and sautéed whole fish. Jiang and Wang plan to ratchet up the heat at TooHot, focusing on intense spice and fermentation in the foods. TooHot will also serve alcohol at the Harvard Square location.