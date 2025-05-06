Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ Stays Hot for 11 Weeks on Billboard

The song "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA has officially reached a landmark: it remains at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks in a row. This is the longest any song has run on the No. 1 spot from a single artist, and "Luther" is now counted in the 4% of songs that have been No. 1 for double-digit weeks since the Billboard Hot 100 began in 1958.

And "Luther" isn't finished on its run, either. The song has held the No. 1 spot on both Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a total of 18 nonconsecutive weeks, which makes it officially tied with Drake's "One Dance" and "Hotline Bling," which both lasted 18 weeks in their respective charts.

Prior to "Luther," Kendrick Lamar's most successful singles included "Like That" and "Not Like Us," each peaking at No. 1 for three weeks. Notably, "Not Like Us" set a record by leading the Hot Rap Songs chart for 26 weeks and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for 22 weeks, establishing it as one of the longest-running leaders in the history of these charts. For SZA, "Luther" represents her first multi-week No. 1 hit, surpassing the one-week reigns of her previous chart-toppers "Kill Bill" and "Slime You Out."

Discussing the collaboration during a recent appearance on the Sherri Show, SZA expressed her admiration for Kendrick Lamar, stating, "He's such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive and so mysterious, and I love it. I don't know what's going on as much as you don't know what's going on."