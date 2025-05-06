Martha’s Vineyard Commission to Review Proposal for Airport Expansion, Renovation

The Martha's Vineyard Commission plans to accelerate a review of the Martha's Vineyard Airport's proposal to expand and renovate its West Tisbury terminal.

This Commission held a public hearing on the airport plan on Thursday, May 1, and will discuss the proposal when it meets again on Thursday, May 8.

The airport's proposal calls for renovating 5,000 square feet of its 16,800-square-foot terminal and adding 15,000 square feet of new space.

Airport director Geoff Freeman told the Vineyard Gazette that the larger terminal will help improve the travel experience for airport workers and commercial airline passengers.

“We're not anticipating growth here,” he said, noting that adjacent properties, roadways, and land easements prohibit the airport from expanding beyond its current base of operations.

Freeman explained to the Commission that the airport is eligible to receive a $15 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to update its terminal, provided it meets the agency's timeline for receiving the funds. The airport has until July 1 to submit its application, complete with a contractor's bid on the project.

According to the Vineyard Gazette's report, the airport was last updated during the 1990s. Its terminal building hasn't been in use since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which led to increased airport security measures across the United States.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and their equipment have been using space at the airport that wasn't designed for them. During the busy season, passengers often have to wait outside under a tent before entering security.