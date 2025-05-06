Trailer Drops for Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ with Denzel and A$AP Rocky

ContestsEvents
A24 has just released the first teaser trailer for Highest 2 Lowest, the latest film from acclaimed director Spike Lee. Starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, the film is a gritty New York City crime thriller that reimagines Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low for a modern audience.

This marks the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington—and their first in nearly twenty years since Inside Man. Washington takes on the role of a respected NYC music executive who’s suddenly caught in a tense ransom scheme, forcing him to face a deep moral crossroads. Set to James Brown’s “The Big Payback,” the teaser gives a fast-paced look at the film’s intense atmosphere, featuring glimpses of city life, police operations, flashes of violence, and Washington delivering a brooding monologue.

The trailer also introduces A$AP Rocky as a character named Yung Felon, and highlights the supporting cast, which includes Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice, who makes her acting debut.

Highest 2 Lowest will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, hit theaters through A24 on August 22, 2025, and begin streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 5, 2025.

