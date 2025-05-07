A$AP Rocky Teases Movie with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna could be heading to the big screen together — and not just in a music video this time. In an interview with Variety, Rocky shared that…
In an interview with Variety, Rocky shared that he’s working on a movie idea for him and Rihanna, and he’s excited about the chance to collaborate again. “You saw [Rihanna] acting in my film [the 2022 music video] 'D.M.B.' You saw her acting in [my 2013 music video] 'Fashion Killa,’” Rocky said.
When asked for more details, like the genre of the project, Rocky kept things vague. He didn’t share much else but did say he’ll “more than likely” be the one directing their future film.
On top of that, Rihanna made headlines at Monday’s Met Gala by confirming that she and Rocky are expecting their third child. She revealed her baby bump in a custom Marc Jacobs look, while Rocky — a co-chair of this year’s event — wore a custom suit from his creative agency, AWGE, paired with a black parka and a diamond-studded umbrella.
Between a growing family and a possible movie in the works, it looks like this superstar duo has a busy year ahead.