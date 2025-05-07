ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boston’s First Annual Thai Taste Festival to Take Over Boston Common on June 29

Boston’s inaugural Thai Taste festival will bring an experience of East Asian flavors to the Boston Common on Sunday, June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 20…

Michael Vyskocil
Four sets of chopsticks grabbing Asian food out of various black bowls sitting on a table in a Thai food restaurant. Three pairs of chopsticks have food between them, and one is in a black bowl. There is a person's chest out of focus in the background. There are four sets of chopsticks visible, but there are only three hands visible. There is a set of chopsticks coming into view from the left. The hand in front is in focus, while the two hands in the background are slightly blurred.

Stock Photo

Boston's inaugural Thai Taste festival will bring an experience of East Asian flavors to the Boston Common on Sunday, June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 20 Thai vendors will offer everything from food and music to boxing and entertainment. The inaugural festival has been designed to reflect the outdoor street festivals of Thailand.

According to the website Boston Uncovered, highlights of the festival include the following:

  • Live Thai music
  • Muay Thai boxing
  • "Soi Dao" (lucky draw) booth
  • Thai fruit and vegetable carving
  • Thai street food
  • Traditional Thai dance performances

Admission to the festival is free.

BostonFestivalFood
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Massachusetts Real ID Rules Now in Effect, 44% Still Need New Cards
Local NewsMassachusetts Real ID Rules Now in Effect, 44% Still Need New CardsTim Staskiewicz
Cape Cod Begins Recreational Beach Monitoring in May
Local NewsCape Cod Begins Recreational Beach Monitoring in MayMichael Vyskocil
Robert Kraft Speaks Out About Proposed Revolution Stadium in Everett
Local NewsRobert Kraft Speaks Out About Proposed Revolution Stadium in EverettMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect