Boston’s First Annual Thai Taste Festival to Take Over Boston Common on June 29
Boston's inaugural Thai Taste festival will bring an experience of East Asian flavors to the Boston Common on Sunday, June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More than 20 Thai vendors will offer everything from food and music to boxing and entertainment. The inaugural festival has been designed to reflect the outdoor street festivals of Thailand.
According to the website Boston Uncovered, highlights of the festival include the following:
- Live Thai music
- Muay Thai boxing
- "Soi Dao" (lucky draw) booth
- Thai fruit and vegetable carving
- Thai street food
- Traditional Thai dance performances
Admission to the festival is free.