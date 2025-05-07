IOU: SZA Says She Owes Beyoncé for ‘SOS’ Interpolation

ContestsEvents
Even award-winning artists have IOUs — and SZA has one with Beyoncé. The title track of SZA’s 2022 hit album SOS includes both lyrics and the melody from Beyoncé’s “Listen”,…

Kayla Morgan
SZA - Beyoncé
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Even award-winning artists have IOUs — and SZA has one with Beyoncé.

The title track of SZA’s 2022 hit album SOS includes both lyrics and the melody from Beyoncé’s Listen, a powerful song from the 2006 Dreamgirls soundtrack. But according to SZA herself, there’s still an unpaid debt for using it.

The detail came up in the comments section of an Instagram reel posted by influencer Zuhaila Jama on April 28. In the video, Jama jokes about how many people are credited on Beyoncé’s songs, suggesting the singer is generous with recognition — even to those who might have only briefly been in the studio.

SZA responded directly in the comments: “I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao,” she wrote, calling Beyoncé “a generous QUEEN.”

The track “SOS” opens SZA’s album and includes a line near the end that nods clearly to Beyoncé’s original. SZA sings, “And I cried and cried / Said what’s on my mind,” which closely echoes Beyoncé’s lyric from “Listen”: “And I’ve tried and tried / To say what’s on my mind.”

According to Genius, “SOS” was written by SZA, Gabriel Samuel Hardeman, Rob Bisel, and Jay Versace, who also produced the track. The song interpolates “Listen” and also samples “Until I Found the Lord (My Soul Couldn’t Rest)” by the Gabriel Hardeman Delegation — which explains Hardeman’s songwriting credit.

Listen, meanwhile, was written by Beyoncé, Scott Cutler, Henry Krieger, and Anne Preven.

So while Beyoncé hasn’t asked for anything, SZA says she still owes her — and clearly appreciates her generosity.

BeyonceSZA
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
