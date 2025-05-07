Major Orange Line Closure to Impact Commuters May 9-18

MBTA officials are spreading the word about a significant Orange Line service disruption that will affect commuters beginning Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.

The Orange Line closure will impact rail service between North Station and Oak Grove. According to the MBTA, free shuttle buses will run daily during this time, with “express shuttle buses” stopping at Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

“Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time,” the MBTA said in a statement shared with Boston.com. “For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Oak Grove should budget an additional 45 to 60 minutes of travel time in addition to their regular commute.”

The MBTA is asking riders to consider using the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line, which offers free service to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. According to the MBTA, the commuter rail travel time between Oak Grove and North Station is about 20 minutes.

The closure is expected to begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 9. MBTA said that the work on the Orange Line will support MassDOT's Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge superstructure replacement project.