Bravo Network Adds Rhode Island to Real Housewives Franchise

A new Real Housewives show is coming to Rhode Island, Bravo announced on May 7, 2025. The series adds another show to TV's biggest reality franchise.

The show will follow local power players who run businesses and have deep roots in the community. From boats dotting the harbors to fancy social gatherings, viewers will peek into life in the Ocean State.

"The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is ready to roll and take the world by storm! Action!" said Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, in a statement.

Evolution Media is producing the show. TV veterans Lucilla D'Agostino, Joseph Ferraro, Jen McClure-Metz, and Andy Cohen will lead the production. The state's Film & TV Office and Council on the Arts are supporting the show.

Rumors started when a Christmas Instagram post showed six women - Elizabeth, Rosie, Monique, Rulla, Joellen, and Alicia - sparking speculation about who's in the cast. Bravo hasn't officially announced the final lineup yet.

The show looks promising for growing TV production in the state. Both Gov. Dan McKee and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi think it will help boost the local economy.

While we don't know the premiere date yet, producers chose Rhode Island after seeing its potential and noting strong interest from the public.

The show aims to show the real ups and downs of the cast's daily lives. In Rhode Island's tight-knit community, gossip travels fast and drama heats up quickly.