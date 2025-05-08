Drake’s New Album in Progress According to Rapper Smiley

Drake is grinding on a new solo album, as rapper Smiley confirmed. At a party, Smiley caught Drake writing lyrics, ignoring the crowd. “He's in mode right now, writing music while we're all partying,” Smiley said in a video. Smiley hinted at a new track featuring Drake that is set to lead Smiley's upcoming album. This will be their first joint work since 2021.

Drake teased a raw, honest sound for his “next chapter,” that might leave fans uneasy. Drake's squeezing in studio time during video shoot breaks, working with producers to craft the album's vibe. The project promises clarity and personal depth.

This follows his collab with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, dropped Feb. 14, 2025, and his chart-topping solo album, For All The Dogs, from October 2023. Fans are eager for what's next.

Despite drama with Kendrick Lamar and a defamation lawsuit against UMG over “Not Like Us,” with a New York trial pending, Drake's focused. In a livestream, he thanked fans for streaming his latest, calling “Greedy” a favorite.