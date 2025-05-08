ContestsEvents
Flour Bakery Brings New Baked Goods to Boston Common

Flour Bakery Brings New Baked Goods to Boston Common

Michael Vyskocil
Flour on Boston Common

Photo: Flour Bakery & Cafe/Instagram

It's official: Flour Bakery has taken over the concession stand in Boston Common. The small outdoor space is the place to go for the bakery's classic and new baked goods.

Owner Joanne Chang's newest location is officially open, moving into the space that Earl of Sandwich formerly occupied. All the seating for this Flour location is outdoors on the Common. 

Boston.com visited the new Flour Bakery location to try some of the new offerings.

Embrace Bun

Flour's newest pastry is designed to look like the Embrace memorial, which honors the Boston presence of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Flour Bakery's interpretation is a braided babka, coated in cinnamon sugar. 

Flour Dog

Flour offers an all-beef wiener served in the bakery's house-made milk bread roll. Customers can either request a plain dog or their specialty hot dog, the Flour dog, topped with a baked bean sauce, sweet and sour relish, chopped onion, and celery salt.

Soft-Serve Ice Cream

Customers can choose from among vanilla, strawberry, or a vanilla-strawberry mix. Ice cream toppers include a dark chocolate dip, raspberry dip, sprinkles, or caramel sauce.

