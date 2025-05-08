ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Massachusetts Lawmakers Consider Statewide School Phone Ban

State lawmakers in Massachusetts put forward plans to get tough on phone use in schools. The STUDY Act would stop students from using phones during school hours across all districts….

Tim Staskiewicz
Close Up Of A Line Of High School Students Using Mobile Phones

Stock Photo

State lawmakers in Massachusetts put forward plans to get tough on phone use in schools. The STUDY Act would stop students from using phones during school hours across all districts.

AG Andrea Campbell pushed for tough rules with her "bell to bell" ban. MTA President Max Page told CBS News Boston, "Districts must create plans stopping phone use from when kids walk in until they leave."

Teachers support the rules after seeing strict policies get results. At Brockton High, they require students to put phones away when school begins. No phones allowed until school ends.

The community is looking for balance. Veronica Churilove, who goes to middle school, said in an interview with WBZ-TV: "Keep them in lockers? Yes. Use them? No way."

Nearly all teens - 95% - use social media. Teachers point to recorded fights and social media problems as main issues driving these changes.

Some schools didn't wait for state rules. When phones became too disruptive at Buxton School in Williamstown, they banned smartphones. Kids got simple phones just to contact parents or teachers.

At Brockton High, Principal McCaskill notices real improvement. Since starting the phone rules, students focus better and talk to each other more. They took months getting feedback before making changes.

Rules vary across Massachusetts now. While some schools use special pouches or collect phones each morning, others let teachers decide when phones might help with learning.

EducationMassachusetts
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
Newport Sunset with Newport Bridge sailboats Newport, Rhode Island, USA. The person in the sailboat is in silhouette &amp; I also changed the shape of the face, body, color of clothing, and hair.
Local NewsBravo Network Adds Rhode Island to Real Housewives FranchiseTim Staskiewicz
People hands toasting multicolored fancy drinks - Young friends having fun together drinking cocktails at happy hour - Social gathering party time concept on warm vivid filter
Local NewsGen Z Eschews the Bar Culture in BostonMichael Vyskocil
New Developments at Hingham Shipyard Bring Food, Fun to South Shore
Local NewsNew Developments at Hingham Shipyard Bring Food, Fun to South ShoreMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect