Massachusetts Lawmakers Consider Statewide School Phone Ban

State lawmakers in Massachusetts put forward plans to get tough on phone use in schools. The STUDY Act would stop students from using phones during school hours across all districts.

AG Andrea Campbell pushed for tough rules with her "bell to bell" ban. MTA President Max Page told CBS News Boston, "Districts must create plans stopping phone use from when kids walk in until they leave."

Teachers support the rules after seeing strict policies get results. At Brockton High, they require students to put phones away when school begins. No phones allowed until school ends.

The community is looking for balance. Veronica Churilove, who goes to middle school, said in an interview with WBZ-TV: "Keep them in lockers? Yes. Use them? No way."

Nearly all teens - 95% - use social media. Teachers point to recorded fights and social media problems as main issues driving these changes.

Some schools didn't wait for state rules. When phones became too disruptive at Buxton School in Williamstown, they banned smartphones. Kids got simple phones just to contact parents or teachers.

At Brockton High, Principal McCaskill notices real improvement. Since starting the phone rules, students focus better and talk to each other more. They took months getting feedback before making changes.