Boston’s Open Streets Program Adds New Neighborhood in 2025

The City of Boston shared on Wednesday, May 7, that one new neighborhood will join the city's annual Open Streets program this year. Mattapan is joining the fold for the Open Streets initiative for the first time this year.

The Open Streets program, which began in the summer of 2022, shuts the neighborhood streets to car traffic to open space for activities, bicycling, games, and small business vendors.

According to Boston.com, the following neighborhoods are participating in this year's program:

Roxbury: Saturday, July 12, Blue Hill Avenue from Warren Street to Quincy Street

Hyde Park: Sunday, Aug. 10, Hyde Park Avenue and River Street to Fairmount Street and Davison Street

Dorchester: Sunday, Sept. 14, Dorchester Avenue from Ashmont Street to Adams Street

Mattapan: Saturday, Oct. 18, Blue Hill Avenue from River Street to Babson Street

Jamaica Plain: Sunday, Nov. 2, Centre Street from Lamartine Street to South Street

During an appearance on the "Java with Jimmy" talk show on Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu said the positive feedback from community participation is encouraging. “It's really, in some ways, reminding us about how every space can be a public space,” she said.