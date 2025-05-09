Hip-Hop Artists Pour Their Hearts Out About Moms in Songs Across the Years

Hip-hop has delivered countless songs about mothers, but 2Pac's "Dear Mama" is truly special. The track made such waves that in 2010, it entered the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

For decades, rappers have shared honest stories about their moms, recounting all the tough times, late-night prayers, and unshakeable bonds through raw verses and honest hooks.

One example is Common's lines in "Forever Your Love," his 2019 single dedicated to his mom. "They say we don't get to choose our mothers/Somehow I know our souls chose each other," he expressed in his lyrics.

These tribute tracks share something real, and here are some more from reputable artists:

Ghostface Killah – "All That I Got Is You" (1996): Talks about his experience growing up poor and his mother's strength during the hard times.

Talks about his experience growing up poor and his mother's strength during the hard times. Nas – "Dance" (2002): He let out his grief over losing his mom in raw and emotional lines.

He let out his grief over losing his mom in raw and emotional lines. Jay-Z – "Smile" (2017): Reveals personal parts of his mom's hidden struggles and triumphs, showing her as not just a parent, but as someone who fought her battles.

Reveals personal parts of his mom's hidden struggles and triumphs, showing her as not just a parent, but as someone who fought her battles. Snoop Dogg – "I Love My Momma" (1999): A song for his mom, Beverly Tate. Her passing in 2021 gave the words fresh weight.

A song for his mom, Beverly Tate. Her passing in 2021 gave the words fresh weight. Kanye West – "Hey Mama" (2005): Initially a joyful song about his love for his mom, the story changed and became more of an emotional goodbye when he lost Donda in 2007.

Some tracks pack an extra punch through teamwork. Beanie Sigel featured Scarface on "Mom Praying" in 2001. Ten years later, Childish Gambino's "Outside" paid tribute to his mom's grit and sacrifice in raising him.