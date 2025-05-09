Knicks-Celtics Tickets Average Almost $2,000 at Madison Square Garden
At Madison Square Garden, playoff tickets between New York and Boston have shot through the roof. Game 3 seats now go for $1,956 on average, with the cheapest tickets going for $626 through StubHub.
Fans looking to catch Game 4 will need deep pockets too. The average ticket costs $1,716, while the cheapest seats start at $613 on Vivid Seats. As each day passes, these prices keep going up.
This jump comes after New York's incredible comeback wins over Boston. They fought back from being down 20 points twice. If they win two more games, they'll make their first conference finals since 2000.
"The energy was two words: New York. that's it," said an unnamed fan to CBS News.
"If could put that on a scale, yeah, we made a earthquake," said Juan Nunez of Brownsville, Brooklyn. "Knicks are the only team that brings this city together. It's a beautiful thing when they're good," said Brett Taranda of Port Washington.
These fierce rivals first met in the playoffs back in 1951. Over 74 years of playoff matchups, Boston has come out on top eight times in 15 meetings.
Recent playoff games tell an interesting story. Boston beat New York in four straight games in 2011, but New York got revenge with a six-game win in 2013. Now, after 12 years, they're facing off again.
Boston needs to win on the road or they're out. If New York splits their home games, the series might head back to Massachusetts for two of the last three games.
Tickets have never been this expensive when these teams play at the Garden. The prices beat their 2011 playoff series and all other previous games.
"They say the regular season you make your fame; the playoffs you make your name. Names are being made," said Ty Thompson of Leonia, New Jersey.