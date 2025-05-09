Lauryn Hill Visits Harvard, Discusses Significance of Community and Songwriting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Acclaimed GRAMMY winner Lauryn Hill visited Harvard University for a roundtable presentation describing her approach to songwriting. Hill, 49, was part of the university's speaker series.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer began her talk by stating how much time had passed since her last interview. She expressed concern that her words could be “underwhelming” to the crowd gathered to hear her speak.

“I find what I love … I find what I care about, and then I write about that,” she explained to the audience in comments captured by Black Enterprise. “I have mind and emotion and need combined. And that's what I do.”

During her presentation, Hill, the lead singer of The Fugees, described how purpose and other values influence the crafting of her songs. However, she said, the community remains a primary source of inspiration.

“Purpose, love, [and] passion connecting,” she said. “You talk about community; to me, community is huge. Curating community, finding community, people who understand you, who get you. Who can appreciate? Who can reflect you? Who can resonate so you're not in a vacuum? You can bounce ideas off someone. They can also articulate appreciation; you can articulate appreciation back.”