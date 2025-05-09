The Story Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation

When Megan Thee Stallion lost both of her parents—her father when she was just a child and her mother in 2019—it left a deep mark on her life. But instead of letting that pain stay private, she turned it into purpose. Inspired by the lessons they taught her and the support they gave her, Megan created the Pete and Thomas Foundation as a way to keep their memory alive while giving back to her hometown of Houston and other underserved communities. The foundation’s name honors her parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, and reflects the values of love, care, and community they passed on to her.

When it came time to celebrate her 27th birthday, Megan didn’t just throw a party—she kicked off something truly powerful. She honored both her hometown of Houston and the memory of her parents by launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit focused on lifting up underserved communities.

The foundation, named after her late parents Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, was created to support charitable programs in Houston and beyond. Its mission is to “catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX, and across the globe,” according to the foundation’s website. It focuses on offering scholarships and student tools, helping seniors and families find housing, and providing access to healthcare and wellness programs.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Stallion said in a press release, according to People. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Megan’s passion for helping others also showed in 2021, when she graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration—a tribute to her mother, who passed away in 2019 from brain cancer. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told People at the time. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”