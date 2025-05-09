ContestsEvents
Win Post Malone Tickets All Week Long!

Enter the code word below to win tickets!

Image of Post Malone with "HOT 96.9 code word" in white text at bottom of image.

Post Malone is closing out May's Gillette Stadium shows with his stadium tour on May 31st!

HOT 96.9 has your chance all week long to grab tickets to the show!

Starting Monday, listen each week day at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p for the winning Code Word. When you hear, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter to below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

PLUS, each winner will qualify for the Grand Prize...a premium seat upgrade!

The more code words you catch, the more chances you have to win, so keep it locked on HOT 96.9. You can listen live on your phone with the free HOT 96.9 App, stream right here on hot969boston.com or tell your smart speaker to play HOT 96.9 Boston!

Contest Rules

