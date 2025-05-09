Win Post Malone Tickets All Week Long!

Post Malone is closing out May's Gillette Stadium shows with his stadium tour on May 31st!

HOT 96.9 has your chance all week long to grab tickets to the show!

Starting Monday, listen each week day at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p for the winning Code Word. When you hear, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter to below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

PLUS, each winner will qualify for the Grand Prize...a premium seat upgrade!