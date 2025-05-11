This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 11

May 11 is a memorable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. Rapper Ace Hood was born on this day in 1988. He scored his first charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single "Ride" from his debut album, Gutta. The song, which features the R&B singer Trey Songz, peaked at No. 90 on the chart and reached No. 27 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 11 is associated with several career-defining albums in hip-hop and R&B, such as:

1999: Rapper Snoop Dogg released his fourth album, No Limit Top Dogg, through No Limit and Priority Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This day has witnessed several notable cultural highlights in hip-hop and R&B, including:

1993: Hip-hop group Onyx dropped the single "Slam" from their acclaimed debut album, Bacdafucup. The song, which introduced slam dancing into Hip-Hop, would become the group's breakout single. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot Rap Singles chart for two weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 11 has also seen challenging and tragic events in hip-hop and R&B, such as:

2004: R&B and soul singer John Whitehead was shot and killed by unknown assailants while fixing a car outside his Philadelphia home. He was one half of the R&B duo, McFadden & Whitehead, which he formed with Gene McFadden. The duo is best known for their song "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

