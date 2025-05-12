Bridge Replacement to Snarl Weekend Traffic on Mass. Pike

Massachusetts officials warned that a construction project on the Massachusetts Pike (Mass. Pike) will result in significant traffic delays in the Newton and Weston areas later this month and next.

During one weekend in late May and one weekend in late June, only one lane of travel will be open in each direction between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston.

Officials are warning that required lane closures on the turnpike could result in backups that could stretch for miles, unless drivers find alternate routes of travel, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

When Will This Construction Take Place?

The first weekend of lane closures begins on Friday, May 30, at 9 p.m. and will be in effect until Monday, June 2, at 5 a.m.

The second weekend of construction begins on Friday, June 20, at 9 p.m. The closures will be in effect until Monday, June 23, at 5 a.m.

"I want to stress, the construction activity is expected to cause intense congestion on this area of the turnpike for both these weekends," Gulliver said in an interview with CBS News Boston. "It's going to be 24/7 once we get going throughout that whole weekend, all hours.

"If everybody who normally travels in that area comes for those weekends, you could see delays that could go up to two to three hours," Gulliver added.

What Are the Impacts to Amtrak and MBTA Commuter Rail?

MassDOT said that Amtrak service between Boston and Albany, New York, will not operate during those weekends. Additionally, the MBTA Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be affected.

Construction will also impact travelers to Boston's Logan Airport. Logan Express will be detoured; drivers are encouraged to take earlier shuttles to account for traffic delays.

What Construction Work Will Be Done?