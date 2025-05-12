Demand Letter Kanye West Allegedly Sent to Kim Kardashian is Fake

With Kanye West, it’s hard to tell which news is real and which is fake. People know him for pulling stunts that seem too wild to be true. Sources confirmed recent reports claiming Kanye West sent a demand letter to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian are a hoax.

The purported letter accused Kardashian of violating their joint custody agreement and exploiting their children. However, investigations have revealed it to be fraudulent.

Kanye West Spokesperson: “The Letter is quite Obviously Fraudulent”

TMZ first reported on the letter. However, a spokesperson for Yeezy exclusively told Page Six that the “letter is quite obviously fraudulent. TMZ didn’t ask for comment before running the story. And this morning, they finally emailed us with second thoughts, asking if it had been a ‘publicity stunt.’ No. You fell for a hoax.”

The letter allegedly came from a Spanish lawyer named Kathy Johnson, who seemingly does not exist. "Johnson" allegedly had it delivered to Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. It also claimed that Kardashian exposed their daughter North West to “significant media attention’ during the 2025 Met Gala.

“Reports indicate that North was left unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety,” per the letter, and that Kardashian “published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms.” This is despite West’s “explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms.”

West also alleged that he has been “denied meaningful access to his children.” He claimed that he “has had no contact" with son Saint in 2025. He also alleged that his interactions with his other children “have been unreasonably restricted.”

The fake letter also claimed that West wants his ex-wife to stop posting or authorizing the publication of his kids' photos and videos and to remove all content he did not authorize. The letter also said he wanted her to stop bringing their children to public events without his consent. Lastly, the letter stated he should be allowed “unimpeded access” to his kids. If Kardashian did not comply, West would “seek sole legal and/or physical custody.”